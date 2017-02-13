Poll Bludger: Barnett's One Nation deal might have just handed Labor 5 seats
Colin Barnett clearly thinks he can't win the 2017 Western Australian election without One Nation. But can the Liberals win the state with such toxic bedfellows?
Feb 13, 2017
Colin Barnett clearly thinks he can't win the 2017 Western Australian election without One Nation. But can the Liberals win the state with such toxic bedfellows?
Sunday’s news that the Liberals and One Nation have struck a preference deal ahead of the March 11 Western Australian election has been a long time coming, having been telegraphed well in advance not just by Colin Barnett, but by numerous other conservative leaders and ex-leaders around the country.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Poll Bludger: Barnett’s One Nation deal might have just handed Labor 5 seats ”
Good article, William, but you either mean “jury-rigged” or “jerry-built”.