Turnbull needs to channel his inner Menzies to save the Liberals
As John Howard said, elections are won and lost in the centre, writes political commentator and communications adviser Paula Matthewson.
Feb 13, 2017
As John Howard said, elections are won and lost in the centre, writes political commentator and communications adviser Paula Matthewson.
There’s been a lot of doomsday talk following the departure of conservative poster boy Cory Bernardi from the Liberal Party last week. According to the missives delivered through the conservative media, Bernardi’s defection either heralds the end of conservatism as we know it and/or the end of the troubled reign of Malcolm Turnbull.
Powered by Taboola
6 thoughts on “Turnbull needs to channel his inner Menzies to save the Liberals ”
The trouble here is that the Menzies ‘centre’ is somewhere about middle in the NSW Labor Party.
I disagree. Menzies would now represent the left fringe of present-day Labour in most aspects apart from some empty progressive gesturing.
Oh yes, Paula – “and with a single bound, Malcolm was free…”. Bullshit. It’s too late. The Trump will stick, just like the Bush did. The middle third of voters (the ones who aren’t coal/money addicted spivs) who elect Government in Australia are not going to be fooled again – they have already left and are not coming back. Not even your precious President Trumble’s angry Shih Tzu act can make us look away from the unfortunate timing of Scum Morrison’s coal-tossing spiv act before the worst roasting of Eastern Australia so far. How the hell can Turnbull convince anyone that he (or any other LNP troglodyte) is a moderate?
Riding instructions for Turnbull?
As for Menzies being able to get out? Can he squeeze past Malcolm’s ego?
Turnbull beat Abbott by 10 votes to take the leadership. The Liberals lost a number of MPs at the last election – were they Abbot voters or Turnbull voters? Has the balance swung, if so which way?
– chris hector, richmond VIC
Wrong Paula! It wouldn’t matter what Talcum did now… he is dead, buried and cremated (to borrow a popular phrase).
We are all just waiting for the funeral (back-stabbing) announcement!!