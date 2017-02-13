The climate denialist right now has the sweetest victory of all
The climate denialists of the Liberal Party now have things even better than when Tony Abbott was leader -- for now Malcolm Turnbull is leading the party against climate action.
Feb 13, 2017
The climate denialists of the Liberal Party now have things even better than when Tony Abbott was leader -- for now Malcolm Turnbull is leading the party against climate action.
Under Tony Abbott, it seemed that the hardline climate denialists of the Liberal Party had achieved a remarkable victory. A man who declared he would not lead a party that wasn’t as committed to climate action as he was had been purged from the leadership in a successful putsch; his replacement was a man who dismissed climate science as “crap”, and he was successfully savaging Labor for taking climate action, based on an entirely invented scare campaign about price rises.
Powered by Taboola
11 thoughts on “The climate denialist right now has the sweetest victory of all ”
I once thought Trumble’s legacy would be the third-rate NBN (rather than the Rudd Rolls Royce model) but now it appears he will be infamous as the frog who came slowly to the boil…and took us with him.
The question is, why?
Well said Zut. I will have a stab at answering your question:
The two major parties now represent an obstructionist coalition funded by an immensely powerful ecocidal global industry in order to perpetuate an unrepresentative status quo. As such, both the planet and democracy are in serious crisis. The more this crisis deepens, the less the mainstream media can afford to host an honest discussion of it through fear of alienating both its readers and its paymasters. Thus, we bury our heads in the sand like the proverbial ostrich and cook in the pot like the proverbial frog.
There is hope. Some angry old white men have turned. What out for climate leadership from America and their Conservatives.
Whats the chances that my great grand children and beyond will look back on this period of time and consider the history of the likes of Abbott and Turnbull with the same affection as this generation has of Hitler.The possible pending disasters caused could be of the same magnitude.
‘How hot does it have to get before the angry old white men of the Liberal Party accept the need for real climate action?’ I’ve been pondering that. I think that part of the problem is that the frog just doesn’t know that it is boiling. The Coalition cane toads look around, note that the weather is a little strange but that we are still coping (more or less) and decide on this basis that nothing has to be done yet. They can’t quite believe that even if everyone started rigorously winding back GHG emission now (and we are at least a decade away from this) two degrees of warming is ALREADY locked in. Two degrees of warming is of course the generally accepted threshold beyond there is a 50/50 chance of runaway warming about which we will be able to do nothing. Of course the scientists may be wrong ………
This kind of willful ignorance may characterise some of the paleoconservatives but Turnbull is, under a level of feeble psychological supression I’m sure, all too aware of the reality of the situation. I wonder how he can concile his private thoughts about the future his grandchilderen face and the policy position he has now adopted to save his career. If he had one shred of integrity, he would fall on his sword and denounce his colleagues as retrograde venal pariahs.
If this article speaks for the most effective movements in Oz against carbon emissions, we are doomed. The message is crippled by self-righteous denial as much as the emitting side. Posing “renewables” as the by-definition alternative to fossil carbon is a suicidal denial of non-carbon fuel. It is blindingly obvious that we must go nuclear to make significant progress in eliminating fossil carbon.
While we continue to chant off, “renewables, renewables” we will continue to be dismissed as an ideological irrelevance. If instead we speak in terms of “non-carbon” , we are more likely to find bipartisan support. And our thus-framed legislation would more likely survive a change of government.
As an aside, Bernard’s article suggests Julia Gillard’s low-cost ETS was the best of a bunch. This is in addition to her implementation of Gonski and establishment of an inquiry into institutional abuse of children. Not a bad legacy for a witch. What a contrast to today’s policy denial on climate change while we burn. And other policies still limping through Parliament.
Maybe next formMalcolm is to head up Australians for a Constitutional Monarchy.
Maybe next for Malcolm is to head up Australians for a Constitutional Monarchy.
Would anyone be surprised….