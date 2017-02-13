Swiss say no to company tax cuts
Swiss voters have rejected a company tax cut -- suspecting that they would be the ones to end up paying for it, Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane write.
For countries where the debate has turned to the benefits of engaging in a race to the bottom on company tax rates, the fate of a Swiss attempt to cut taxes has more than a little political interest.
