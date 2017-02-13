Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Feb 13, 2017

Spotted: Eddie Everywhere actually at Collingwood game

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire decided to attend his first AFLW game this weekend.

Share

Collingwood president and former Channel Nine CEO Eddie McGuire was spotted at Princes Park in Melbourne on Saturday night, as Collingwood’s women’s AFL team took on Melbourne. Usually this wouldn’t be newsworthy, but McGuire didn’t bother to show up to the side’s history-making clash with Carlton the week before, choosing to be at the Anthony Mundine/Danny Green fight in Adelaide. His presence didn’t help the team, though — they fell short of a win, leaving their bid to play in the grand final looking desperate.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Spotted: Eddie Everywhere actually at Collingwood game

  1. Kris Hill

    By “choosing to be at the Anthony Mundine/Danny Green fight ” you of course mean working for his employer Foxtel as host?

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/13/spotted-eddie-everywhere-actually-at-collingwood-game/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.