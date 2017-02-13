Spotted: Eddie Everywhere actually at Collingwood game

Collingwood president and former Channel Nine CEO Eddie McGuire was spotted at Princes Park in Melbourne on Saturday night, as Collingwood’s women’s AFL team took on Melbourne. Usually this wouldn’t be newsworthy, but McGuire didn’t bother to show up to the side’s history-making clash with Carlton the week before, choosing to be at the Anthony Mundine/Danny Green fight in Adelaide. His presence didn’t help the team, though — they fell short of a win, leaving their bid to play in the grand final looking desperate.

