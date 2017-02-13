Spotted: Eddie Everywhere actually at Collingwood game
Collingwood president Eddie McGuire decided to attend his first AFLW game this weekend.
Feb 13, 2017
Collingwood president and former Channel Nine CEO Eddie McGuire was spotted at Princes Park in Melbourne on Saturday night, as Collingwood’s women’s AFL team took on Melbourne. Usually this wouldn’t be newsworthy, but McGuire didn’t bother to show up to the side’s history-making clash with Carlton the week before, choosing to be at the Anthony Mundine/Danny Green fight in Adelaide. His presence didn’t help the team, though — they fell short of a win, leaving their bid to play in the grand final looking desperate.
By “choosing to be at the Anthony Mundine/Danny Green fight ” you of course mean working for his employer Foxtel as host?