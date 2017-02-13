We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please click the activate button. Then access is all yours!
4 thoughts on “The right’s ‘free speech’ obsession has created a monster ”
Andrew Bolt wrote an article the other day that I actually agreed with(!) Surprisingly, he strongly called out Pickering and Cameron and said they were wrong. He made the point that free speech advocates have a duty to speak out in instances like this. It nudged me, ever so slightly, towards understanding his free speech position for the first time. It seemed civil and reasonable. But then I read the comments underneath the article. Big mistake as always. Most of his supporters were furious with him for calling out Pickering and Cameron, arguing they should be able to say whatever they want without being shamed – THAT is free speech, they claimed. What hideous hypocrites. All this nonsense about them being unfairly labelled rascists, homophobes, sexists. There’s nothing unfair about it at all. Free speech to them is a one-way process. They get to attack minority groups, but they get to do it free from shame or repercussion. As suggested in this article, that’s not a free civil society, it’s fascism.
Well said!!
What amused me was the outrage and indignation these people all expressed when protestors inconvenienced their attendance at the meeting in Melbourne – their rights were being trampled on, they squealed, while surrounded by people freely speaking in objection to a meeting whose sole objective is to support a society committed to impinging the freedoms of others! Priceless.
The SMH also reported that acclaimed crime fiction novelist Gabrielle Lord was a speaker at the Q Sydney lunch, viz
‘Novelist Gabrielle Lord, whose latest novel is about forced marriage in a Muslim community, said she had met many Muslim women who had been abused and persecuted.
“Brothers and sisters, there is a war on and unfortunately…we are caught a little unaware because they were better prepared than we are,” Lord told the crowd, apparently referring to Muslims.
Her publishers had asked her to include “more attractive Muslim characters” and more about the “positives” of Islam.
She took this as a sign people are too frightened to speak the truth about Islam – something she could understand as offending Muslims could lead to “bricks thrown through windows and rioting”.
Lord spoke lovingly of the institutions built by Western society and said “the other mob only build one kind of building, as you know”.’
Many of us who’ve long admired Lord are significantly dismayed.