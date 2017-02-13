Preferences dominate Parliament on who dealt with Hanson and how
The government's shaky argument in defence of the WA Liberals' preference deal with Pauline Hanson in question time today didn't last too long.
Deals with One Nation — and who did and didn’t do them — dominated Parliament this afternoon, and not just on the Coalition side.
I note that the supposed phone call asking for a deal was with James Ashby. How trustworthy.