Companies

Feb 13, 2017

Mayne: why do so many government bodies keep executive pay secret?

The public has the right to know how much executives whose salaries are paid for by the taxpayer are paid, but there is a shocking lack of disclosure at most government agencies,

Stephen Mayne — Journalist and Founder

Stephen Mayne

Journalist and Founder

Australia Post

Malcolm Turnbull might be railing specifically against the pay packet of Australia Post boss Ahmed Fahour and more generally on the CEOs of ASX-listed companies, but if he’s going to actually do something about it, the place to start is his own backyard.

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Mayne: why do so many government bodies keep executive pay secret? 

  1. zut alors

    It’s overdue for the board of AusPost to call Fahour’s bluff at contract renewal time. It’s a fact that no other CEO of a postal organisation on Planet Earth is compensated anything approaching his current package so the chances of being head-hunted by a similar business are unlikely.

    Cut the deal to a third its current value & see what happens.

  2. The Curmudgeon

    That’s a lot of people who’ll be kidnapped and held for ransom in the event that their pay details are made public.

    1. zut alors

      How many names on BRW Rich 200 List were kidnapped during, say, the past ten years?

