DFAT's Trump analysis too dangerous to be made public
Just what exactly did the Australian government say about Donald Trump that is so dangerous?
Feb 13, 2017
Just what exactly did the Australian government say about Donald Trump that is so dangerous?
The Department of Foreign Affairs has refused to release any analysis done on the policies of US President Donald Trump before his election last year, warning it could hurt Australia’s international relations and national security.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “DFAT’s Trump analysis too dangerous to be made public ”
In a darkly ironic twist, our petty and cruel refugee policy could now prove a historic national security mistake. I’d say we as a nation deserve this situation if so many of us didn’t oppose it. I wonder how many Australians, especially now in light of Trump’s victory, are in favour of terminating this deal?