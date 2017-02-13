Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Crikey Worm

Feb 13, 2017

Crikey Worm: Power in politics

Good morning, early birds. Headlines across the papers this morning are all about electricity -- expensive, renewable, extant -- we've got the lowdown. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

POWER PLAY

Emails obtained under freedom of information show Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was told the day after severe storms led to a blackout in South Australia that wind was not to blame, Fairfax’s Mark Kenny reports in an exclusive today. This advice from the Australian Energy Market Operator didn’t stop the PM, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Energy and Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg from using the blackout to attack renewable energy.

