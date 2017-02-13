Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Uncategorized

Feb 13, 2017

Tips and rumours

Labor makes hay, again ... Malcolm Roberts' weird war on the UN ... backhanded compliments ...

Share

From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Tips and rumours 

  1. klewso

    You know what Arfur’s memory’s like – waking up at AWH and wondering how he got there, and why?
    Any wonder he’s been “Go-To Man” for PM’s Abbott and Turnbull?
    A mind like an undertaker – he knows where they’re buried?

    1. klewso

      Just the sort of morals our media loves to defer to, and promote – just before they bemoan the slip in our political standards…….

  2. CML

    Surely there is something in the constitution which says we shouldn’t allow mentally ill nutters into the federal parliament.
    I mean…isn’t it time a certain ON senator has his head examined? I’m sure there couldn’t be more than half a brain present!!

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/13/bill-shortens-donations-push-is-playing-politics-and-we-dont-buy-it/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.