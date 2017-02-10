Wouldn't it be delicious if Brandis went to jail for contempt?
Even after George Brandis lost his appeal in the full Federal Court to keep his diary a secret, he has still refused to release it. Does that constitute a contempt charge?
Feb 10, 2017
Even after George Brandis lost his appeal in the full Federal Court to keep his diary a secret, he has still refused to release it. Does that constitute a contempt charge?
If you’re not a George Brandis fan, the thought of the Attorney-General’s final bow being taken in the form of proceedings against him for contempt of court is almost too enticing for words. But lawyers are never stuck for words.
Powered by Taboola