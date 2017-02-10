Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Media briefs

Feb 10, 2017

News Corp writes down Australian newspapers, boosts REA

The value of Foxtel and the Australian newspapers have been written down by News Corp, but real estate advertising is still king.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

The Murdoch clan faces renewed pressure from some non-family shareholders to further split the company after reporting weak revenue and earnings from all but its real estate and book publishing businesses in the December quarter this morning.

