Politics

Feb 10, 2017

Has the Reserve Bank discovered magic pudding economics?

Reserve Bank governor Phil Lowe says company tax cuts are necessary to be internationally competitive, but how can we both cut taxes and invest in infrastructure write Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer.

Malcolm Turnbull’s week, which started in awful fashion but improved by dint of his showing some mongrel on Wednesday, improved considerably last night when Reserve Bank governor Phil Lowe — with the careful phrasing of a central banker — backed his case for company tax cuts. 

One thought on “Has the Reserve Bank discovered magic pudding economics? 

  1. Simon Mansfield

    On the RBA’s official charter page
    http://www.rba.gov.au/publications/annual-reports/rba/2015/our-charter-core-functions-and-values.html

    The word does not appear once, ie zero, zip, nada – a.k.a. not there.

    As per usual the world’s latest version of the highest paid central banker on Planet Earth has gone out and talked completely outside his remit.

    Time to end the one way bromance – and seriously take the RBA leadership to task for the past 10 years of failed long term economic management.

    What have we – 3 property bubbles, 3 currency bubbles, a mining investment boom that returns virtually no net income to Australia, and the list goes on and on. All of these relate to monetary and currency policy – both of which are clearly written as central to the RBA Charter.

    The so called independent RBA experiment has been a monumental failure. It is nothing more than a convenience of government to outsource economic responsibility to the world’s highest paid central banker.

    Other than defense what else is the federal government truly responsible for other than – the economy.

