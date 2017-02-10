Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

A night to forget while we wait for the women’s AFL competition to start tonight on Foxtel and Seven tomorrow night. Thursday nights are going to be a dead zone until Seven, Nine and Foxtel start their football (NRL and AFL) weekly coverage, which will include Thursdays. For that reason Seven and Nine are not starting new programs on Thursdays. Ten is taking the opportunity to program I’m A Celebrity on Thursday nights and is reaping the ratings with 1.12 million national viewers last night and 4th spot on the national top 10 (and in the metros and in the regions). That made it the highest non-news program on the night nationally and in metro markets.

But Nine won the metros and Seven the regionals. The top five programs in the regions were: 1. Seven News, 540,000, 2. Home and Away 449,000, 3.Seven News/Today Tonight, 446,000, 4. I’m A Celebrity, 352,000, 5.The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 343,000

The ABC did well last night with the new semi soap, Newton’s Law (A bit of Rake, a lot of the Secret Life of Us/Offspring, with an overlay of Crownies). Claudia Karvan dominated the first episode last night, as she should seeing as it is a vehicle for her. Let’s hope she is not forced to completely carry it, because it is not a remake of Rake (which is almost a single hander with Richard Roxburgh, assisted by several strongly defined female characters). The UST (Unresolved Sexual Tension) will have to evolve pretty quickly and run at a high level to keep viewers coming back (Sea Change for lawyers?). Newton’s Law averaged a solid 1.01 million nationally first up and was the 10th most watched program last night across the country.

Network channel share:

Nine (27.3%) Seven (26.7%) Ten (21.0%) ABC (18.5%) SBS (6.4%)

Network main channels:

Nine (19.0%) Seven (17.8%) Ten (15.4%) ABC (13.2%) SBS ONE (3.9%)

Top 5 digital channels:

GO (4.0%) 7TWO (3.6%) 7mate (3.4%) Eleven (2.9%) ABC 2 (2.8%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.534 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.430 million Nine News — 1.178 million I’m A Celebrity (Ten) — 1.125million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.094 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.012 million Newton’s Law (ABC) — 1.006 million 7pm ABC News — 970,000 RBT (Nine) — 897,000 The Big Bang Theory repeat (Nine) — 892,000

Top metro programs: No program had a million or more viewers

Losers: Everyone – Newtons Law was a small spark of hope, give it a couple of weeks to find its feet.

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News —994,000 Seven News/Today Tonight — 983,000 Nine News — 877,000 Nine News 6.30pm —851,000 I’m A Celebrity (Ten) — 773,000 A Current Affair (Nine) — 708,000 7pm ABC News – 678,000 7.30 (ABC) — 542,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 515,000 Ten Eyewitness News — 445,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 311,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) – 577,000 Today (Nine) —427,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 174,000 + 101,000 on News 24) — 275,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 265,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 168,000 Studio 10 (Ten) —128,000

Top five pay TV channels:

Top five pay TV programs:

NCIS (TVHITS) — 62,000 A League: Sydney v Wellington (Fox Sports 4) — 58,000 Gold Rush (Discovery) — 52,000 NCIS LA (TVHITS) — 48,000 Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 42,000