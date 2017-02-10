Foxtel lost around 100,000 subscribers in the six months to December 2016, underlining why News Corp chopped the value of its stake in the pay TV operator of A$300 million (US$227 million) in the quarter.
We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please click the activate button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.
One thought on “Foxtel loses 100,000 subscribers ”
I wonder how much of the drop was caused by losing the EPL?