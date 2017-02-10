Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Feb 10, 2017

Foxtel loses 100,000 subscribers

News Corp's financial results show that Foxtel lost 100,000 subscribers in the last year, with a value write down as well.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Foxtel lost around 100,000 subscribers in the six months to December 2016, underlining why News Corp chopped the value of its stake in the pay TV operator of A$300 million (US$227 million) in the quarter. 

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Foxtel loses 100,000 subscribers 

  1. Kim Thomas-Francis

    I wonder how much of the drop was caused by losing the EPL?

