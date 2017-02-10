Crikey Worm: it's going to be hot, and we love coal
Good morning, early birds. It's going to be a hot one, after a fiery week in politics. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
Feb 10, 2017
It’s set to be a hot day across the country today, with temperatures pushing towards 40 degrees in Sydney, Adelaide and Canberra. New South Wales residents have been warned of the possibility of power blackouts as electricity demand rises over a three-day heatwave. There’s an increased bushfire risk in NSW, and health authorities are preparing for more people in hospitals. Meanwhile in South Australia more power sources have come online in a bid to avoid a forced blackout like the one the affected residents earlier this week.
