Media

Feb 10, 2017

Crikey Worm: it's going to be hot, and we love coal

Good morning, early birds. It's going to be a hot one, after a fiery week in politics. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

SLIP SLOP SLAP FOR LABOR

It’s set to be a hot day across the country today, with temperatures pushing towards 40 degrees in Sydney, Adelaide and Canberra. New South Wales residents have been warned of the possibility of power blackouts as electricity demand rises over a three-day heatwave. There’s an increased bushfire risk in NSW, and health authorities are preparing for more people in hospitals. Meanwhile in South Australia more power sources have come online in a bid to avoid a forced blackout like the one the affected residents earlier this week. 

