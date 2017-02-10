Bipartisan support for bringing the 'Lennon Bus' to Australia

Something that seems to have drawn together Labor and the Coalition is a keen interest in getting the Lennon Bus to come to Australia. The bus that travels around to schools to teach kids about music and the technology needed to create music. Coalition Senator Barry O’Sullivan and Labor Senator Glenn Sterle have invited MPs, staffers and journalists to come meet the brains behind the bus next week in Parliament in a push to garner support for bringing the bus down from the northern hemisphere for an Australian tour. World peace might be further off than ever before, but at least politicians can seemingly agree on something.

