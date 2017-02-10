Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

The Arts

Feb 10, 2017

Another $9m secretly slashed from Australia Council

The government has taken another $9.2 million from the Australia Council, without any notice. The council decided at a board meeting to draw down $10 million from its own reserves.

Ben Eltham —

Ben Eltham

Share

The Coalition government has slashed the Australia Council’s funding yet again, in a sneaky summer efficiency dividend.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/10/australia-council-loses-another-9-2-million-as-govt-secretly-slashes-and-burns/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.