Another $9m secretly slashed from Australia Council
The government has taken another $9.2 million from the Australia Council, without any notice. The council decided at a board meeting to draw down $10 million from its own reserves.
Feb 10, 2017
The government has taken another $9.2 million from the Australia Council, without any notice. The council decided at a board meeting to draw down $10 million from its own reserves.
The Coalition government has slashed the Australia Council’s funding yet again, in a sneaky summer efficiency dividend.
Powered by Taboola