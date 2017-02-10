Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Feb 10, 2017

AusPost's object lesson in the Streisand Effect

Now, all of Parliament seems in complete agreement that Ahmed Fahour is paid way too much.

This week, Australia Post has had a grand lesson in the Streisand Effect over its failed attempt to keep the multimillion-dollar wage of the managing director under wraps, lest it cause “brand damage” — though they might have been right about that one. No other topic this week has managed to unite the Parliament, from the Prime Minister to Pauline Hanson, to Labor and the Greens; all seem in complete agreement that Ahmed Fahour is paid way too much. The company has clearly been facing the heat from the media, too. When Crikey yesterday attempted to contact Australia Post via the usual media email address we were greeted with the following amusing response:

We were tempted to leave a card, but we can report that a second email did manage to make it through.

One thought on “AusPost’s object lesson in the Streisand Effect

  1. Suzanne Blake

    He is paid too much, has more than doubled postage and parcel prices and dropped service levels. Any muppet could do that

