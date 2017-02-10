Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Feb 10, 2017

Laming triples down on teacher controversy

Laming has attempted to resolve his Facebook fight over the summer about teachers' pay and working hours by blaming unions.

Share

After the summer Facebook fight in which LNP MP Andrew Laming made the very poor decision to ask whether teachers were back at work or still “lesson planning” from home, Laming ended the short three-day first sitting week of Parliament (weeks after school went back, incidentally) attempting to resolve his summer fight by, surprise surprise, blaming unions. In the Federation Chamber on Thursday, Laming blamed unions for why good teachers couldn’t get ahead:

“Last month my Facebook post about teachers evoked enormous shock with the uncomfortable question being explored of precisely why teachers are doing so much work from home and why it is unpaid. As a profession, my great concern is that teaching has been under union control and this has made it harder and harder for teachers of excellence to be recognised, to advance their career and to be rewarded for it.”

Dig up, Laming.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/10/andrew-laming-triples-down-on-teacher-controversy/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.