After the summer Facebook fight in which LNP MP Andrew Laming made the very poor decision to ask whether teachers were back at work or still “lesson planning” from home, Laming ended the short three-day first sitting week of Parliament (weeks after school went back, incidentally) attempting to resolve his summer fight by, surprise surprise, blaming unions. In the Federation Chamber on Thursday, Laming blamed unions for why good teachers couldn’t get ahead:

“Last month my Facebook post about teachers evoked enormous shock with the uncomfortable question being explored of precisely why teachers are doing so much work from home and why it is unpaid. As a profession, my great concern is that teaching has been under union control and this has made it harder and harder for teachers of excellence to be recognised, to advance their career and to be rewarded for it.”

Dig up, Laming.