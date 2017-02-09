Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Feb 9, 2017

Young Libs trying to engage more women in the conservative cause

Of course, being the Liberal Party, they couldn't allow men to be completely absent during the gender equality process.

The federal Young Liberal Movement has released its strategy to engage more women, and it makes for interesting reading. The strategy, developed by former president of the organisation Claire Chandler, involves forming a women’s engagement committee to “drive cultural change and champion gender diversity within the Movement” and Young Liberal Women’s Network and mentoring program to connect women. Interestingly the engagement committee will always be co-chaired — by the president of the organisation, and one other. The strategy reads “The Committee will be co-chaired by the Federal President of the Movement and another member of the Committee with the intention that one of the co-chairs will be male and the other will be female”, which means that the committee to engage women will always have a man in leadership.

