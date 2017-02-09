Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Feb 9, 2017

WSJ staff arc up over 'soft' Trump coverage

But why, oh why, would might journos at The Wall Street Journal be instructed to go easy on Trump?

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Here’s a situation that News Corp CEO Robert Thomson and CFO Bedi Singh won’t want to discuss when they hold their post-quarterly results briefing with analysts at 9am Friday: all is not well among staff at The Wall Street Journal — the Murdochs’ key US paper. One report says the WSJ’s staff are very unhappy with what they see as management’s decision to run “soft” in its coverage of Donald Trump and his scatty administration, according to one media report, while a second report underlines the reason for that “soft” coverage: the increasingly close ties between the Murdoch family and the Trump family.

