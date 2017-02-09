WSJ staff arc up over 'soft' Trump coverage
But why, oh why, would might journos at The Wall Street Journal be instructed to go easy on Trump?
Feb 9, 2017
But why, oh why, would might journos at The Wall Street Journal be instructed to go easy on Trump?
Here’s a situation that News Corp CEO Robert Thomson and CFO Bedi Singh won’t want to discuss when they hold their post-quarterly results briefing with analysts at 9am Friday: all is not well among staff at The Wall Street Journal — the Murdochs’ key US paper. One report says the WSJ’s staff are very unhappy with what they see as management’s decision to run “soft” in its coverage of Donald Trump and his scatty administration, according to one media report, while a second report underlines the reason for that “soft” coverage: the increasingly close ties between the Murdoch family and the Trump family.
Powered by Taboola