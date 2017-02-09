Turnbull channels vintage Keating, not that it will help
Malcolm Turnbull's spray at Bill Shorten will lift his own side, but parliamentary aggression isn't politically helpful in the long term.
Feb 9, 2017
A man from humble — but by no means poor — background climbs to power and wealth by dint of hard work, careful cultivation of the super-rich, the assiduous development of a high profile before entering public and a good marriage into a successful family — fuelled by raw ambition and a long-term determination to become prime minister.
2 thoughts on “Turnbull channels vintage Keating, not that it will help ”
A great pic. The empty suite pretending to be aggro and, behind him, Barna-wannabe, egging him on enthusiastically. The one in front thinks: ‘I didn’t join up for this’. The one in the back thinks: ‘About bloody time!’.
If this sad performance of someone obviously under extreme pressure goes the same way everything else this PM has endeavoured to do since his triumphant move to the top job it will be swamped by his obvious mediocrity ,lack of judgement and inability to control his party rabble within days.
Barnaby’s obvious glee like an over excited 3 year old in the front row of a Wiggles concert emphasised how desperate the search for any sign of leadership has become.