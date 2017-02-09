Take heart, Cory, here are 4 pollies who survived defection
Leaving one's party does not have to be career suicide -- Crikey intern Jamal Ben Haddou has found four politicians for whom goodbye did not mean good riddance.
Feb 9, 2017
Jumping ship hasn’t always been the best way to help your political career. As this list shows, those who try to go it alone often end up back in civilian life quick smart. But there is some hope for the one and only member of the Australian Conservatives Party. Herewith, four politicians who could break it and still make it.
One thought on “Take heart, Cory, here are 4 pollies who survived defection ”
Now can we have the long list of the non- survivors.