Federal

Feb 9, 2017

Six things that happened in Parliament yesterday that were more important than that speech

While the Prime Minister razzle-dazzled with a smoke-and-mirrors speech, there was a lot on the agenda that will actually have an effect on real people's lives.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Headlines last night and this morning were dominated by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s “withering” attack on Opposition Leader Bill Shorten as a “social-climbing sycophant”. The backbench and much of the press gallery lapped it up as the gloves finally coming off, but there were many more things worth paying attention to in Parliament yesterday.

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Six things that happened in Parliament yesterday that were more important than that speech 

  1. pinkocommierat

    The Youth Allowance pays less than Newstart and is also subject to a parental assets test except in special circumstances.
    The easiest, most honest way to be considered independent of your parents is to marry someone. You needn’t consummate it and you don’t have to live together, as the criterion states “you are, or have been, married or in a registered relationship.” People marry for money all the time and if you don’t want your church to form a negative view of you, you probably would have grounds for an annulment.

  2. Jimbo

    Good on you Jacqui Lambie. Ban the burqa, the symbol of women’s oppression. There is no place for it here. They should live where it is customary, although they did escape that place.

  3. Michael O'Donoghue

    Costa Georgiadis of ABC Gardening fame is one of those “citizens wear full face coverings without good reason in public”. We have all become very fond of him just he way he is. Let us hope there are no unintended consequences Senator Lambie.

