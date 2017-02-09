Obama was not more moral than Trump, he was just less honest
Someone should have told us all to turn away if we did not care to see a true account of America’s brutal foreign policy.
Feb 9, 2017
The practice described as “trigger warning” gets some bad press, and, in many cases, deservedly so. When La Trobe University decided to issue a caution at student union meetings before discussion of potentially “triggering” topics including spiders and slippery food, Andrew Bolt’s column wrote itself. In efforts at inclusion, today’s progressive can tend toward the exclusion of actual progress. If you can elect not to talk about a horrible thing, then the possibilities of you addressing that horrible thing are limited. When the political becomes entirely personalised, you may end up with a steering committee full of nice well-to-do white guys, the only people insufficiently traumatised to discuss social trauma.
