NSW Liberals at factional fiddling while party burns
Liberal factions are gearing up for what could be a nasty contest in two byelections, writes freelance journalist Claire Pullen.
Feb 9, 2017
The new Premier of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, is soon to face two electoral tests in the Liberal heartland of Sydney’s northern suburbs: the preselections, then byelections, to replace former health minister Jillian Skinner and Berejiklian’s predecessor as premier, Mike Baird.
