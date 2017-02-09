Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

VIC

Feb 9, 2017

Mayne: another day, another Labor favour for a billionaire in Melbourne

There is no clear reason why James Packer and Crown Resorts are getting such special treatment.

Stephen Mayne — Journalist and Founder

Stephen Mayne

Journalist and Founder

Share

The day after Malcolm Turnbull skewered Bill Shorten in federal Parliament for sucking up to billionaires in Melbourne, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has rolled out a sweetheart deal for casino billionaire James Packer to build the tallest building in the southern hemisphere.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/09/mayne-another-labor-favour-for-james-packer/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.