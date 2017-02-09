Mayne: another day, another Labor favour for a billionaire in Melbourne
There is no clear reason why James Packer and Crown Resorts are getting such special treatment.
Feb 9, 2017
There is no clear reason why James Packer and Crown Resorts are getting such special treatment.
The day after Malcolm Turnbull skewered Bill Shorten in federal Parliament for sucking up to billionaires in Melbourne, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has rolled out a sweetheart deal for casino billionaire James Packer to build the tallest building in the southern hemisphere.
Powered by Taboola