Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
Looking at Fox Sports, it is very, very odd that the Murdoch/News Corp owned pay TV channel doesn’t seem to rate women’s AFL.
Feb 9, 2017
A big win for Seven last night. It has won the week already in both metro and regional markets. MKR was easily tops again, but Seven really won the night with its new crime doco series, Murder Uncovered. It was split into two one hour episodes from 9pm to 11 pm and it creamed the opposition. From 5.30pm to 11 pm, Seven won every time slot.
