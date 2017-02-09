Coal's time is running out, but Turnbull won't hear it
Coal production is falling and the best forecasts show coal consumption starting to decline within a decade. But the government continues to spruik it, Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane write.
The lengths to which the Turnbull government is going to insist that coal has a major future — for “decades to come”, the Prime Minister insisted in his Press Club speech last week, both in Australia’s future energy investment environment and for our exports — is increasingly at odds with simple commercial reality. The government not merely is keen to subsidise Adani’s vast new Carmichael coal mine, but has flagged pumping taxpayer dollars into new ultra-supercritical coal-generation capacity that produces more energy for the same emissions — something the energy industry itself says it has no interest in. And although “the Treasurer knows the rule on props,” as the Speaker admonished, Treasurer Scott Morrison even brought a lump of the stuff into Paliament on Friday.
