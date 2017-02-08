Why is James Packer so obsessed with Israel?
James Packer seems to be spending an awful lot of time an attention on Israel these days and has been caught up in a corruption inquiry involving the Prime Minister. What is going on?
Feb 8, 2017
James Packer seems to be spending an awful lot of time an attention on Israel these days and has been caught up in a corruption inquiry involving the Prime Minister. What is going on?
Has anyone got an explanation as to what James Packer is doing in Israel and why he has become so close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, such that he’s now front and centre in a corruption investigation?
Powered by Taboola