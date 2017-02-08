Why have a parliamentary inquiry?
How do you keep an issue afloat, placate an unruly backbench, and get a rubber stamp for your legislation? A parliamentary inquiry.
Feb 8, 2017
A parliamentary inquiry is currently considering the state of free speech in Australia section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act, and another on marriage equality will report next week. There are dozens going on all the time — but what do they actually do?
