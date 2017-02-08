Jesus addresses Catholic child abuse in unprecedented press conference
Vaticanologist Michael Hewitt-Gleeson wonders what Jesus would have to say to his flock were he around to see the royal commission into child sexual abuse.
Feb 8, 2017
Vaticanologist Michael Hewitt-Gleeson wonders what Jesus would have to say to his flock were he around to see the royal commission into child sexual abuse.
The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse has revealed about the Catholic Church in Australia that:
Powered by Taboola