Tips and rumours

Feb 8, 2017

The Lib candidate bringing back the political jingle

Just watch the video.

Here at Crikey we love a political jingle, and we’re so glad to hear that the Western Australian election has not left us wanting. Liberal candidate for the seat of Thornlie Rob Coales has released a promotional song that brings the perfect amount of cringe to the campaign. The video, linked to here on the West Australian, includes “Thornlie is Rob’s number one, family safety means a tonne” along with many other rhymes and a reference to his former career as a police officer: “at law and order Rob’s a gun”. It seems obvious that Coales knows how to have a laugh at himself, with this image accompanying a line claiming he’s lots of fun:

