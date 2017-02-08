A tale of two privacy laws
The government seems more keen to punish researchers trying to do the right thing than punishing businesses for failing to keep data secure.
Feb 8, 2017
The government seems more keen to punish researchers trying to do the right thing than punishing businesses for failing to keep data secure.
The government has dawdled in bringing in new laws to punish businesses for failing to disclose data breaches but is rushing to punish people who point out the government’s own privacy bungles.
Powered by Taboola