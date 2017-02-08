Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Feb 8, 2017

A tale of two privacy laws

The government seems more keen to punish researchers trying to do the right thing than punishing businesses for failing to keep data secure.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

George Brandis

The government has dawdled in bringing in new laws to punish businesses for failing to disclose data breaches but is rushing to punish people who point out the government’s own privacy bungles.

