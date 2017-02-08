How Centrelink is avoiding releasing debt system information
The Department of Human Services is flouting Freedom of Information guidelines in rejecting and delaying multiple requests for information on Centrelink's automatic data matching system.
The Department of Human Services is using every excuse possible in order to avoid releasing information on Centrelink’s controversial online data matching debt system, with many freedom of information requests refused or delayed, with different excuses each time.
