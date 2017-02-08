Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Another solid win for Seven in the metros and especially in the regions. MKR had its best night of the season with the national audience cracking 2 million for the first time (2.09 million) in the preliminary overnights, the second seasonal peak on this basis in a row. But it is not the first time the audience for MKR has topped 2 million this season. The seven day record and replay figures released yesterday show the first episode reached 2.06 million people. The overnight audience was 1.82 million and around 240,000 watched on delayed viewing on PVRs or other video devices.

Viewers obviously liked the most objectionable couple producing a stunning meal, surely what MKR is all about at its best. Seven will hope it can hold this level for a while.

It also hit its second season high in a row in the metros with 1.41 million and a new high for the regions with 684,000. Nine’s Married at First Sight also did well with 1.35 million national viewers, but couldn’t crack the million mark in the metros. And I’m A Celebrity battled on for Ten with 1.028 million.

The top regional programs were 1. MKR, 684,000, 2. Seven News, 562,000. 3. 800 Words, 501,000, 4. Home and Away, 498,000, 5. Seven News/Today Tonight, 454,000. No wonder Seven won the regions by 10 points overall, and nine points for the main channels.

The first instalment of ABC’s four part doco series Ice Wars averaged a solid 716,000 with 466,000 in the metros and 250,000 in the regions. It deserved to be watched by more people. A lot of people talk about the scourge of ice, but seemingly don’t like being reminded of just how pervasive it has become.

Network channel share:

Seven (32.9%) Nine (26.8%) Ten (19.6%) ABC (15.2%) SBS (5.4%)

Network main channels:

Seven (25.3%) Nine (20.9%) Ten (14.8%) ABC (10.6%) SBS ONE (3.8%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7TWO (2.8%) 7mate, ONE (2.7%) ABC 2 (2.5%) GO, Gem (2.%)

Top 10 national programs:

MKR (Seven) — 2.09 million Seven News — 1.53 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.43 million Married At First Sight (Seven) — 1.35 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.26 million Nine News — 1.25 million 800 Words — 1.23 million 7pm ABC News — 1.12 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.11 million I’m A Celebrity (Ten) — 1.02 million

Top metro programs:

MKR (Seven) — 1.41 million

Losers: I’m A Celebrity is now going through its usual mid series dip.

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News/Today Tonight — 980,000 Seven News — 976,000 Nine News 6.30pm — 942,000 Nine News — 940,000 A Current Affair (Nine) – 806,000 7pm ABC News – 789,000 7.30 (ABC) — 588,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 576,000 Ten Eyewitness News — 442,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 338,000

Morning TV:

Sunrise (Seven) – 309,000 Today (Nine) – 291,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 158,000 News Breakfast (ABC 1, 103,000 + 554,000 on News 24) — 158,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 122,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 50,000

Top five pay TV programs:

Great British Bake-Off (Lifestyle) — 72,000 Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 50,000 Murdoch Mysteries (13th Street) — 47,000 Call The Midwife (BBC First) — 43,000 Jones and Co (Sky News) — 43,000