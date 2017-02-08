Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

TV & Radio

Feb 8, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Another solid win for Seven in the metros and especially in the regions. MKR had its best night of the season with the national audience cracking 2 million for the first tim

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Another solid win for Seven in the metros and especially in the regions. MKR had its best night of the season with the national audience cracking 2 million for the first time (2.09 million) in the preliminary overnights, the second seasonal peak on this basis in a row. But it is not the first time the audience for MKR has topped 2 million this season. The seven day record and replay figures released yesterday show the first episode reached 2.06 million people. The overnight audience was 1.82 million and around 240,000 watched on delayed viewing on PVRs or other video devices.

Viewers obviously liked the most objectionable couple producing a stunning meal, surely what MKR is all about at its best. Seven will hope it can hold this level for a while.

It also hit its second season high in a row in the metros with 1.41 million and a new high for the regions with 684,000. Nine’s Married at First Sight also did well with 1.35 million national viewers, but couldn’t crack the million mark in the metros. And I’m A Celebrity battled on for Ten with 1.028 million.

The top regional programs were 1. MKR, 684,000, 2. Seven News, 562,000. 3. 800 Words, 501,000, 4. Home and Away, 498,000, 5. Seven News/Today Tonight, 454,000. No wonder Seven won the regions by 10 points overall, and nine points for the main channels.

The first instalment of ABC’s four part doco series Ice Wars averaged a solid 716,000 with 466,000 in the metros and 250,000 in the regions. It deserved to be watched by more people. A lot of people talk about the scourge of ice, but seemingly don’t like being reminded of just how pervasive it has become. 

Network channel share:

  1. Seven (32.9%)
  2. Nine (26.8%)
  3. Ten (19.6%)
  4. ABC (15.2%)
  5. SBS (5.4%)

Network main channels:

  1. Seven (25.3%)
  2. Nine (20.9%)
  3. Ten (14.8%)
  4. ABC (10.6%)
  5. SBS ONE (3.8%)

Top 5 digital channels: 

  1. 7TWO (2.8%)
  2. 7mate, ONE (2.7%)
  3. ABC 2 (2.5%)
  4. GO, Gem (2.%)

Top 10 national programs:

  1. MKR (Seven) — 2.09 million
  2. Seven News  — 1.53 million
  3. Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.43 million
  4. Married At First Sight (Seven) — 1.35 million
  5. Home and Away (Seven) — 1.26 million
  6. Nine News — 1.25 million
  7. 800 Words — 1.23 million
  8. 7pm ABC News — 1.12 million
  9. A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.11 million
  10. I’m A Celebrity (Ten) — 1.02 million

Top metro programs:

  1. MKR (Seven) — 1.41 million

Losers: I’m A Celebrity is now going through its usual mid series dip.

Metro news and current affairs:

  1. Seven News/Today Tonight — 980,000
  2. Seven News — 976,000
  3. Nine News 6.30pm — 942,000
  4. Nine News — 940,000
  5. A Current Affair (Nine) – 806,000
  6. 7pm ABC News – 789,000
  7. 7.30 (ABC) — 588,000
  8. The Project 7pm (Ten) — 576,000
  9. Ten Eyewitness News — 442,000
  10. The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 338,000

Morning TV:

  1. Sunrise (Seven) – 309,000
  2. Today (Nine) – 291,000
  3. The Morning Show (Seven) — 158,000
  4. News Breakfast (ABC 1,  103,000 + 554,000 on News 24) — 158,000
  5. Today Extra (Nine) — 122,000
  6. Studio 10 (Ten) — 50,000

Top five pay TV programs:

  1. Great British Bake-Off (Lifestyle) — 72,000
  2. Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 50,000
  3. Murdoch Mysteries (13th Street) — 47,000
  4. Call The Midwife (BBC First) — 43,000
  5. Jones and Co (Sky News) — 43,000

