French presidential candidate's corruption scandal elicits Gallic shrug
The allegations are flying, but this has not thwarted Fillon’s or his party’s intention to continue his candidature.
Feb 8, 2017
The allegations are flying, but this has not thwarted Fillon’s or his party’s intention to continue his candidature.
Well, that didn’t take long. Late last month, Crikey smugly affirmed the near certain victory of conservative candidate for Les Republicains’ Francois Fillon in France’s April/May presidential election. Fortunately, we added the caveat that, in France, there is often une surprise.
Powered by Taboola