Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Media briefs

Feb 8, 2017

Injunct it like Beckham

David Beckham learns the hard way that injunctions are increasingly flimsy in a global media environment.

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Share

Much as he failed to lead England’s football team to any major silverware, David Beckham has failed to prevent the publication of a series of stroppy emails he sent his PR advisers between 2013 and 2015.

The Guardian reports the emails were stolen from Doyen Sports, the sister company of Doyen Global, which represents Beckham, sometime in 2015. They contained several slightly embarrassing revelations, including his expletive-laden response to not being granted a knighthood in 2013 (and, you know, some would argue that’s fair enough), HM Revenue and Customs’ concerns about his tax arrangements, and his anger at being asked to make a large donation to Unicef, for which he is a “global ambassador”.

Last December a High Court injunction blocked their publication, but several outlets across Europe (including Der Spiegel in Germany and L’Equipe  in France) did so anyway. Then The Sun and The Daily Mail followed suit.

The report quotes “a source close to Beckham” as saying “because it is across multiple jurisdictions, it is almost impossible to do anything of substance”.

“This illustrates one of the difficulties in obtaining injunctions in a globalised, internet-based society,” media barrister Sara Mansoori told The Guardian. “The other option is for claimants to seek injunctions in all different jurisdictions but that is not a practical way to proceed for anybody.”

It also illustrates the timeless truth: the right clothes, a great car and a flawless profile can get you far, but it can’t get you everything. — Charlie Lewis

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/08/david-beckham-tries-fails-to-injunct-stroppy-emails/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.