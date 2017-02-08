Crikey Worm: Bernardi defection a 'dog act'
Good morning, early birds. Cory Bernardi has pulled the plug, and his colleagues have pulled out the insults. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
Well, he really did it. After rising in the Senate yesterday “reluctant and relieved” Senator Cory Bernardi confirmed he had left the Liberal Party and would form his own Australian Conservatives Party. Then his colleagues stuck the boot in, with Education Minister (and fellow South Australian) Simon Birmingham calling Bernardi’s move a “dog act”. The Sydney Morning Herald has this handy list of defections that haven’t worked out, which might weight heavily on Bernardi as he sits alone on the crossbench today.
