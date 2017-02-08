Former cricketer Shane Warne has decided to embark on a speaking tour in order to tell the “truth” about his life, after a series of unauthorised biographies and headlines about his charity have painted a less than rosy picture of the spin king. In a series of events that are meant to be “intimate” at venues like Hamer Hall and the Sydney Opera House, Warnie says he will be honest about everything — even if it doesn’t reflect well on him. “You’re gonna get me no holds barred. The whole truth,” he says in the Herald Sun. Warne, whose Instagram profile reads “Ex sportsman, now a poker player & cricket commentator. In reality, just a single dad doing my best & love my 3 children to the sky & back” has also created a website that seems confused about whether his nickname is spelled “Warney” or “Warnie”. It promises “the whole truth and nothing but the truth” next to an image of a judge, in what seems to be a homage to Judge Judy. Tickets start at $99 and go up to $399 including “60-90 mins of alcoholic refreshments and canapes” and “chance to say hello to Warney”. What will we learn?

