Seven West Media’s nemesis Amber Harrison has continued her public release of documents on Twitter this morning, again targeting independent director and prominent media commentator Jeff Kennett.

This one particularly caught our eye:

Isn’t that effectively sexting on a company letter head?

Harrison had only done 28 tweets between Sunday and this morning but already she has 1500 Twitter followers — more than double the 608 followers of the @sevenwestmedia handle, which has pumped out 282 tweets since joining in January 2015.

Jeff Kennett gave a reasonable account of himself and the board with Ross Greenwood on 2GB last night, but with this constant flow of embarrassing documents, it would seem something has to give. At the very least, Tim Worner will need to man up and face unscripted questions from journalists at some point. How he justifies sending letters like the above is hard to contemplate. — Stephen Mayne