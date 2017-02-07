Just what should be said that can't be said under 18C?
Ask those who want to repeal section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act: just what is it you want to say, exactly?
Feb 7, 2017
Ask those who want to repeal section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act: just what is it you want to say, exactly?
The Parliamentary Joint Committee on Human Rights inquiry into freedom of speech in Australia has perhaps a misleadingly broad title. As Zaahir Edries, Muslim Legal Network New South Wales branch President, pointed out at the February 1 hearing in Sydney, the inquiry only concerns itself with the effects of section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act on freedom of speech and not, say, defamation or counterterrorism law.
Powered by Taboola