Rundle: don't underestimate Cory Bernardi
Don't be too quick to dismiss the prospect of Cory Bernardi's new party. He is not an idiot, and there is a receptive market for his brand of conservatism.
Feb 7, 2017
So he’s only gone and bloody done it, hasn’t he? Cory Bernardi, the conservative senator who most looks like a conservative — tall, aquiline, perpetually unhappy — has had his moment of conscience around, erm, whatever and left the Liberal Party. One can only applaud this act of sacrifice and call to principle, and ignore the fact that it comes at the beginning of the year’s news cycle, with five years of Senate time, and staffers, and support on the clock, to basically build a conservative movement top-down from out of his office.
4 thoughts on “Rundle: don’t underestimate Cory Bernardi ”
As a regular consumer of full-fat Australian-made politics, I’m tempted to respond that teh left is a social construction, has no basis in biology, which does not exist in any case, and is a subaltern legacy of imperialism.
I did laugh at the footnote, but I can’t help but feel that Guy was a little stung by the responses to his article on the naivety (sic) of those protesting Trump’s muslim ban. I would say though that if you’re going to be glib about such things expect to cop it!
‘… the Greens look like the Hapsburgs… ‘ & ‘…South Australia’s world-class penny-farthing industry…’
Thanks for today’s chuckles, Guy.
Agreed, Bernardi is no fool & must’ve been plotting this for some time, strategically cooling his heels until 7 months into a 6-year stint. To spit the dummy any earlier would’ve been nothing short of rude (&, after all, he’s a polite Adelaidian). The other fortuitous delay was the prospect of the UN gig in Manhattan where he relished breathing the same air as his hero Trump.
Bernardi has calculated this resignation carefully &, as much as it hurts me to admit, his timing is faultless.
“Most people who cleave to the new conservatism now see global capitalism as a nihilistic casino run by psychopaths that devastates whole nations.” And they’d be correct. The potential mass psychological implications of this realisation taking hold generally could be profound in the longer term too. For older generations it’s being expressed now in a shift to the new conservatism, but for the young it may ultimately take a much more disruptive anomic / motivation-damaging form. What future can the youth of southern Europe for example see for themselves? And how long can such widespread despair be socially and politically contained?