Media

Feb 7, 2017

Razer: Fairfax's 'political persona' quiz is centrist garbage

What is the response of our most storied media institutions to this era of chaos, inequality and violence? A quiz with cartoon illustrations.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

Throughout the Global South, the bodies of billions are devastated by trade and war. Across the West, workers are displaced and racists rise to power. Within Australia, neonationalist toddlers are throwing their toys into Parliament and out of the cot. And what is the response of our most storied media institutions to this era of chaos, inequality and violence? A quiz with cartoon illustrations. What is your “political persona”?!

One thought on “Razer: Fairfax’s ‘political persona’ quiz is centrist garbage 

  1. Carlene Colahan

    “They didn’t have a carton for it” fabulous typo to describe the quiz that puts voters into boxes. I want an historical materialist cartoon

