Razer: Fairfax's 'political persona' quiz is centrist garbage
What is the response of our most storied media institutions to this era of chaos, inequality and violence? A quiz with cartoon illustrations.
Feb 7, 2017
Throughout the Global South, the bodies of billions are devastated by trade and war. Across the West, workers are displaced and racists rise to power. Within Australia, neonationalist toddlers are throwing their toys into Parliament and out of the cot. And what is the response of our most storied media institutions to this era of chaos, inequality and violence? A quiz with cartoon illustrations. What is your “political persona”?!
