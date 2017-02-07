Is Bernardi right about the Liberals?
While unable or unwilling to clearly articulate his reasons for defecting from the Liberals, Cory Bernardi identified the gap between the Liberal Party's professed values and its current policies.
While Cory Bernardi’s defection from the Liberals reflects egotism, betrayal and the self-delusion of an extremist that he’s somehow in touch with a silent majority rather than a vocal minority, his critique — to the extent that it can be worked out — of the Liberal Party isn’t necessarily a flawed one. In a brief and unilluminating Senate explanation of his move, he complained that the Liberal Party’s values had been, he said “set aside for expedient, self-serving, short-term ends”; at a media conference afterward, he appeared offer multiple explanations of his departure and of his intentions. The common thread was that he had not changed in his entire time in politics, with the clear implication that the Liberal Party had. However, when asked to identify how the government had changed, he was unable to produce an example other than Josh Frydenberg’s ill-fated climate action review.
One thought on “Is Bernardi right about the Liberals? ”
“My consistent argument for a while now has been that both sides have made politics much harder for themselves with a learned helplessness about articulating and explaining … the nuances of policy.”
Astonishing. The proper way to repel Trump-mania is for the two main parties to better explain ‘the nuances of policy’? Remind us: how did that just work out for policy nuance-specialist Hillary Clinton?