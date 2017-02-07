Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

United States

Feb 7, 2017

For a bunch of 'patriots', Hanson and Co sure do love ripping off foreign ideas

Perhaps it's inevitable that right-wing nationalist politicians here in Australia should be attracted to authoritarian leaders overseas, writes senior researcher at The Australia Institute Philip Dorling.

Share

Apart from strident anti-Muslim rhetoric and a tremendous belief in the power of “alternative facts”, one more striking feature of Australia’s “alt-right” fringe is the extent to which, for supposedly Australian nationalists, they are so keen to import and copy foreign political ideas.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “For a bunch of ‘patriots’, Hanson and Co sure do love ripping off foreign ideas 

  1. old greybearded one

    Too stupid or bigoted to have their own ideas. A collection of unAstralians

  2. The Curmudgeon

    Waiting with interest for Bernardi’s report on his activity as part of the delegation to the UN.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/07/for-a-bunch-of-patriots-hanson-and-co-sure-do-love-ripping-off-foreign-ideas/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.