Tips and rumours
Politicians attend church in the rain ... Don Farrell's new FIFO staffer ... Clive Palmer's message for Cory Bernardi ...
Feb 7, 2017
Politicians attend church in the rain ... Don Farrell's new FIFO staffer ... Clive Palmer's message for Cory Bernardi ...
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Tips and rumours ”
We hear a great deal about the Liberal’s ‘broad church’ (eg: Brandis takes every opportunity to mention it). However, if Cory Bernardi mentions ‘the tent’ once more today it will be once too often.