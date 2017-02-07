Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Media

Feb 7, 2017

Crikey Worm: Bernardi derails Parliament's first day, and Culleton's back

Good morning, early birds. It's the first day back at school for pollies, but Cory Bernardi doesn't want to play nice. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

Share

TAKING LEAVE OF HIS (COMMON) SENSE

Liberal MPs are pleading with Cory Bernardi to stay inside the party, as the South Australian senator looks set to announce to the Senate that he is jumping ship just seven months into a six-year term. The new party, believed to be called the Australian Conservatives, so far seems to be a party of one, with other conservative MPs like George Christensen and Eric Abetz saying they have not been approached to join the party and will not do so.

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/07/bernardi-derails-parliaments-first-day-culleton-going-to-canberra/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.